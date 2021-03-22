Lockdown confusion: France’s new Covid-19 rules raise questions, satisfy few

Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 17:08 Hits: 9

Nearly a third of France's population on Saturday entered what Prime Minister Jean Castex billed as a "lockdown", the country's third since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, amid a sharp, variant-inflected spike in new infections. But confusion reigned over the weekend, even down to whether the term "lockdown" is appropriate for the limited measures imposed.

