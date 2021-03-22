The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Lockdown confusion: France’s new Covid-19 rules raise questions, satisfy few

Category: World Hits: 9

Lockdown confusion: France’s new Covid-19 rules raise questions, satisfy few Nearly a third of France's population on Saturday entered what Prime Minister Jean Castex billed as a "lockdown", the country's third since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, amid a sharp, variant-inflected spike in new infections. But confusion reigned over the weekend, even down to whether the term "lockdown" is appropriate for the limited measures imposed.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210322-lockdown-confusion-france-s-new-covid-19-rules-raise-questions-satisfy-few

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version