Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 17:46 Hits: 8

GENEVA/ZURICH (Reuters) - More producers of COVID-19 vaccines should follow AstraZeneca's lead and license technology to other manufacturers, the World Health Organization's head said on Monday, as he described continuing vaccine inequity as "grotesque". Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/23/covid-19-vaccine-makers-should-license-technology-to-overcome-quotgrotesquequot-inequity---who