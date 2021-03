Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 01:16 Hits: 2

ATLANTA: Mothers, grandmothers and a brother. They loved to cook, dance, sing and travel. They worked long hours, sometimes in settings their children little understood.  These are the eight people killed by gunfire at three Atlanta-area massage businesses. Seven of the slain were women, and six ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/spa-shooting-massage-parlours-us-atlanta-asian-14461072