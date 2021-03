Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 19:00 Hits: 10

American ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani, the first duo of Asian descent to win Olympic medals in the sport, said last week's shootings near Atlanta had made the wider public more aware of reports of a growing number of attacks faced by Asian Americans.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sport/olympics---atlanta-shooting-has-increased-awareness-of-attacks-on-asian-americans--say-shibutanis-14467148