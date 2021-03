Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 15:33 Hits: 2

Residents in a village in Kenya that was founded as a refuge for women in 1990 could be granted the title deed for their own tract of grazing land. They hope it could spur a growing recognition of equal property rights in other communities.

