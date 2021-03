Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 13:12 Hits: 9

Kosovo lawmakers gathered in Pristina for the first parliamentary session since the country held a snap election on February 14. The parliament is expected to meet again in the coming days to vote on a new prime minister. Albin Kurti, the leader of the Self-Determination Movement, has been nominated for the post.

