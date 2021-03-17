Cuba Seeks To Produce All COVID-19 Vaccines Required by August

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 23:04 Hits: 2

Cuban authorities confirmed on Wednesday that all required doses of its COVID-19 vaccines would be ready by August this year. This, as the country advances on the clinical trials of five vaccine candidates.

The president of Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries (BioCubaFarma), Eduardo Martínez, said that "at the latest, in August, the workers of the BiocubaFarma Marketing and Distribution Company (Emcomed) will have manufactured enough doses to vaccinate the entire Cuban population."

"#Soberana01, #Soberana02, #SoberanaPlus, #Abdala and #Mambisa. The Strength of One Country: more protected, more immune, happier. Let's join this effort by complying with the #COVID19 health measures."



Although a series of countries have shown interest in acquiring Cuban COVID-19 vaccines and countries such as Iran are participating in phase 3 of clinical trials of the front-runner SBERANA 02, authorities remarked that immunizing the population is a priority.

The Cuban Biopharmaceutical industry has more than five decades of experience manufacturing vaccines and innovative, worldwide-renowned products. In this sense, Martínez said that all technological facilities to produce the COVID-19 vaccines are ready.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | Cuba continues Phase III clinical trials of Soberana 02, which started on March 10 in thirteen clinical sites of the capital, Havana. The intention is to administer vaccines to 44,000 people during this final phase. pic.twitter.com/Y5GI5pKsod March 12, 2021

