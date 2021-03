Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 12:42 Hits: 8

EU and US sanctions against Myanmar's army cannot hide the fact that the Southeast Asian country's democracy movement is largely on its own.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/myanmar-coup-mass-protests-fail-to-attract-global-solidarity/a-56950349?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf