Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 13:46 Hits: 7

Retail customers in Germany's most populous state will no longer be required to book appointments ahead of their shopping trips.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-court-overturns-covid-restrictions-on-retail-sector-in-nrw/a-56950611?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf