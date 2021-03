Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 09:43 Hits: 7

By strengthening its emissions-reduction targets and investing heavily in clean energy, greentech, and research and development, the European Union has positioned itself as a global climate leader. It now must continue to lead by example while also doing more to help others achieve their climate ambitions.

