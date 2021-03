Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 10:25 Hits: 8

Safe, secure, and sufficient supplies of fresh water would yield far-reaching benefits, from faster economic growth to a lower risk of violent conflict. But achieving these goals requires significant sustained investment – particularly in protection of wetlands – to meet surging demand.

