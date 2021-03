Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 08:45 Hits: 9

Australia has designated the right-wing extremist group Sonnenkrieg Division as a terrorist organization. The ruling allows authorities to imprison members of the UK-based neo-Nazi group.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/australia-bans-far-right-extremist-sonnenkrieg-division/a-56947377?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf