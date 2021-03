Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 09:55 Hits: 11

KUCHING: A funeral at a village in Tanjung Manis, Mukah, has led to a new Covid-19 cluster in Sarawak, as the state reported 124 new cases on Monday (March 22). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/22/covid-19-funeral-in-mukah-village-leads-to-new-cluster-as-sarawak-reports-124-new-cases