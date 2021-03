Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 08:18 Hits: 10

PETALING JAYA: Developers along with contractors at construction site must be reminded to strictly complies with safe working procedures, says the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh) Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/22/niosh-developers-contractors-reminded-to-comply-with-safety-procedures