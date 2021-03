Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 12:16 Hits: 3

Despite earlier promises, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has said the bloc cannot donate COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries while it struggles with its own supply. The UK slammed the move as "counterproductive."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-eu-not-ready-to-share-covid-vaccines-with-poorer-countries/a-56944274?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf