Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 13:19 Hits: 9

Saudi Arabia’s state-backed oil giant Aramco announced Sunday that its profits nearly halved in 2020 to $49 billion, a big drop that came as the coronavirus pandemic roiled global energy markets.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/business/20210321-saudi-aramco-reports-49bn-profit-slump-in-2020