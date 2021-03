Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 13:52 Hits: 9

KOTA KINABALU: The Federal Government fully backs Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to lead the state government and will give priority to its development needs, says Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/21/pm-federal-govt-backs-grs-will-give-priority-to-its-development-needs-for-sabah