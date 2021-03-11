Cleared of Corruption Charges, Will Lula Challenge Bolsonaro in Brazil's 2022 Presidential Race?

Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 13:12 Hits: 3

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been cleared to run for office again after a judge annulled all convictions against him. Three years ago, Lula, a former union leader who served as president from 2003 to 2010, had been considered a favorite in the lead-up to the 2018 presidential election until he was jailed and forced out of the race on what many said were trumped-up corruption charges. Lula’s jailing helped pave the way for the election of the far-right former military officer Jair Bolsonaro and constitutes “the biggest judicial scandal on Earth,” says Valeska Martins, one of Lula’s lead attorneys. “Lula was wrongfully charged, wrongfully prosecuted,” Martins says.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/3/11/brazilian_former_president_lula_convictions_annulled