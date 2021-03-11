Despite Immigration Pledges, Biden Admin Detains Thousands of Unaccompanied Migrant Children

Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 13:28 Hits: 3

The Biden administration is struggling to address the flow of migrant children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border without their parents, many fleeing extreme violence, poverty and natural disasters in their home countries of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. News reports show more than 3,500 children were detained at the border in just the first nine days of March, with many being held longer than the legal limit of 72 hours. “We can call it a crisis. We can call it a surge,” says Aura Bogado, senior investigative reporter at Reveal. “What we shouldn’t call it is a surprise.”

