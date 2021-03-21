The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Jailed Activist's Supporters Target Ukrainian President's Office With Flares, Graffiti

Jailed Activist's Supporters Target Ukrainian President's Office With Flares, Graffiti Protesters threw flares and sprayed slogans at the Ukrainian presidential building in Kyiv late on March 20, demanding the release of activist Serhiy Sternenko from prison. The former leader of the far-right paramilitary Right Sector group in the city of Odesa was convicted on charges of robbery and the illegal handling of weapons. His supporters and a number of Ukrainian nongovernmental organizations have decried the charges as politically motivated.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-kyiv-protest-jailed-activist-flares-graffiti/31162196.html

