Jailed Activist's Supporters Target Ukrainian President's Office With Flares, Graffiti

Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 13:10 Hits: 8

Protesters threw flares and sprayed slogans at the Ukrainian presidential building in Kyiv late on March 20, demanding the release of activist Serhiy Sternenko from prison. The former leader of the far-right paramilitary Right Sector group in the city of Odesa was convicted on charges of robbery and the illegal handling of weapons. His supporters and a number of Ukrainian nongovernmental organizations have decried the charges as politically motivated.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-kyiv-protest-jailed-activist-flares-graffiti/31162196.html