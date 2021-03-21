'Truly disgusting' Chuck Todd facing furious backlash over Joe Biden comments

Category: World Hits: 9
"Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd was once again the recipient of a furious backlash on Sunday after he opened his show by asserting President Joe Biden is in the midst of a "political crisis" at the same time Americans are receiving much-needed stimulus checks and COVID-19 vaccinations rates are exceeding the administration's promises.
Standing in front of a screen showing immigrants at the southern border, Todd stated, "It's fair to call the deteriorating situation at the U.S.-Mexican border a crisis, even if the Biden administration refuses to use that word."
He then added, "But it's more than that. It's a political crisis for the new president with no easy way out."
That set off critics of the NBC host, of which there are more than a few, with calls to fire Todd -- once again.
You can see some responses below:
Chuck todd continues to be terrible. And non-contextual. https://t.co/RTZeoUdnRe
@MeetThePress No: it is NOT 'fair'. 4 years of incompetence and inhumanity. And 2 months in, it is now the 'Biden c… https://t.co/c5bYFLAlBV
This is truly disgusting. Fire Chuck Todd. https://t.co/evZy0D7mTF
@jackhutton @MeetThePress Agreed. Todd keeps referring to @POTUS as Mr. Biden, as if they're pals. And he keeps… https://t.co/wTJTpvDM6H
@MeetThePress Hi Chuck, remember when you didn’t stay on the story of children in cages? That was two months ago. A… https://t.co/kpyvciCbEl
@gilbertjasono @MeetThePress Why won’t Biden call chuck todd a crisis
@MeetThePress Stop it, Chuck. The border has always been a ‘crisis’ if that’s how you want to describe the humanit… https://t.co/R5YkpgLeKa
@MeetThePress @chucktodd Come on, MSNBC. Time to ditch @chucktodd.
@MeetThePress Oh to have to have the catfood-brain and unjustified confidence of Chuck Todd.
@MeetThePress What you are missing @chucktodd is that Biden is going to quietly, competently, and permanently addre… https://t.co/Zvas4vZYJ3
@MeetThePress Chuck Todd is why I don't watch Meet the Press or any show he appears in.
@MeetThePress @chucktodd Chuck Todd is unwatchable because of horseshit like this
[email protected] really soft sells GOP’s actual agenda, says conservatives want nothing more than border wall and some m… https://t.co/0VwYNPPMYt
@jamisonfoser @MeetThePress A crisis with no solution. Someone should rewrite “how do you solve a problem like Maria” for him.
@MeetThePress Imagine somebody watching this to be informed
@MeetThePress Always using the Republican talking points. The epitome of both sides “journalism.”
@MeetThePress Bad ratings and less revenue = manufacturing a crisis after the President has been in office for two… https://t.co/Jh6wkrGBAh
@MeetThePress Now do homelessness and climate change also problems Joe didn't cause in 60 days
I honestly couldn’t tell you the last time I watched one of the Sunday morning shows on the major networks. I mean… https://t.co/yFukiWKXaH
@MeetThePress All I needed to know is that Chuck Todd is the cause of the problem and that's ALL I need to know. C… https://t.co/IUANIDFF34
@MeetThePress #FireChuckTodd