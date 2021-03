Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 15:48 Hits: 9

In the Philippines, the military has reported rescuing several Indonesian hostages and killing "Apo Mike," an Abu Sayyaf militant who is believed to have plotted multiple kidnappings.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/philippine-troops-kill-leader-of-abu-sayyaf/a-56945352?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf