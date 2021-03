Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 17:08 Hits: 11

The Afghan painter Kubra Khademi, who has been living in exile in France for five years, places women’s sexuality and pleasure in the spotlight in a Paris exhibition. Far from the clichés about Afghanistan, the work of this uninhibited artist pays tribute to the country’s tradition of humorous and erotic poetry.

