Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 17:40 Hits: 11

More than 27.6 million people in Britain, well over half the adult population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, official data showed on Sunday, after a daily record of 873,784 doses were administered the previous day.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-uk-sets-new-daily-vaccination-record-team-effect-14459606