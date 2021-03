Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 17:50 Hits: 10

ISTANBUL: Turkey's COVID-19 death toll rose above 30,000 on Sunday (Mar 21), while the cumulative number of cases topped 3 million, weeks after the country started easing restrictions, health ministry data showed. The country recorded 102 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 30,061 ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/turkey-s-covid-19-deaths-rise-above-30-000-total-cases-top-3-14459804