Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021

KOTA KINABALU: Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin has become the first head of state to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in Malaysia. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/21/covid-19-yang-di-pertua-sabah-gets-his-first-dose-of-pfizer-biontech-vaccine