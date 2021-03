Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 01:38 Hits: 4

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov on March 20 called on Russia to stop spying on his country, a day after authorities in the NATO member busted an espionage group passing military secrets to Russia.

