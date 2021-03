Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 07:37 Hits: 4

Voters in the Congo Republic on Sunday cast their ballots in a presidential election boycotted by the main opposition and attacked by critics as tilted towards veteran leader Denis Sassou Nguesso.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210321-congo-republic-voters-cast-ballots-in-presidential-poll-dominated-by-incumbent