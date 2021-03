Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 08:03 Hits: 4

PETALING JAYA: Joint house repair programmes to be carried out in Ayer Hitam will see youth associations lending a hand to those in need. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/21/youth-groups-a-key-part-of-home-repair-programmes-in-ayer-hitam