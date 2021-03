Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 03:04 Hits: 5

Crowds gathered outside the Georgia State Capitol in protest against the shootings that killed eight people, including six women of Asian origin. They called for an end to the mounting anti-Asian hate in the US.

