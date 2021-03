Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 05:54 Hits: 5

The seven-day incidence of new coronavirus infections has exceeded the critical benchmark of 100. The significant rise in case numbers is likely to dominate top discussions on COVID-19 restrictions scheduled for Monday.

