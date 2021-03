Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 05:59 Hits: 5

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish police detained pro-Kurdish lawmaker Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu from his party's headquarters in parliament early on Sunday, where he had been staying for four nights to protest the stripping of his MP status over a separate case. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/21/pro-kurdish-mp-detained-after-four-nights-holed-up-at-turkey039s-parliament