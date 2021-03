Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 13:18 Hits: 0

The town of Dessau is spearheading a campaign across the German state of Saxony-Anhalt to become a hub for vaccine production in Europe. The plan has already gone far beyond being a mere ambition.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/why-dessau-s-clout-as-a-crucial-vaccine-producer-doesn-t-come-out-of-the-blue/a-56815802?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf