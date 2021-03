Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 13:55 Hits: 0

Long waiting lists, high fees and bureaucratic hoops: In many EU countries, psychological treatment in public health care is inaccessible or inadequate for the people who need it most.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pay-up-or-put-it-off-europe-fails-to-treat-mental-health/a-56812344?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf