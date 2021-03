Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 10:33 Hits: 0

Germany's second-biggest city, Hamburg, is set to reimpose full lockdown measures after the seven-day incidence of COVID-19 cases there rose above 100 per 100,000 people. The city of Cologne is also tightening the rules.

