Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 18:17 Hits: 2

After reportedly testy meetings in Alaska, the official Xinhua news agency said China and the US will cooperate on tackling climate change. China leads the world in wind energy.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-us-to-set-up-joint-working-group-on-climate-change-report/a-56939667?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf