Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021

Paris police thought they had seized around a million euros of the MDMA party drug in powder form. The haul, however, apparently turned out to be crushed Haribo strawberry candy.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/french-police-look-for-drugs-find-strawberry-candy/a-56940433?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf