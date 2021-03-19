Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 21:18 Hits: 0

Swathes of France go into lockdown for the third time on Friday, the latest instance of a government taking emergency measures after attempts to manage the pandemic failed. In this context, many experts advocate a more hawkish “Zero Covid” strategy to bring the virus’s spread as low as possible, even if eliminating the virus is an elusive prospect.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210319-zero-covid-ensuring-low-cases-is-necessary-even-if-eradication-is-impossible