Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 13:57 Hits: 2

International spectators will not be allowed to enter Japan for this summer's Olympic Games amid public concerns over coronavirus, organisers said on Saturday, setting the stage for a drastically scaled-back event.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210320-international-spectators-barred-from-attending-tokyo-olympics-over-pandemic