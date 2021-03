Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 15:32 Hits: 2

A Pakistani court on Saturday sentenced two men to death over the gang rape of a French-Pakistani mother, lawyers said, an attack that prompted nationwide protests and tough new anti-rape legislation.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210320-death-sentence-for-two-men-convicted-of-gang-raping-french-woman