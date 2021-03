Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 15:54 Hits: 2

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Saturday led mourners in paying their last respects to her predecessor John Magufuli, who died suddenly this week after an illness shrouded in mystery.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210320-tanzanians-line-up-to-pay-their-last-respects-to-late-president-magufuli