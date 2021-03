Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 13:32 Hits: 2

The Paris metropolitan area is one of 16 French regions that went into a partial lockdown Saturday that will last for at least a month. The new restrictions seek to limit trips outside the home except for work or essential activities. FRANCE 24 takes a look at the new lockdown rules.

