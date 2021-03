Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 18:59 Hits: 2

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): National top singles ace Lee Zii Jia is one match away from clinching a maiden All England title after overpowering Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands 21-13,21-17 in Birmingham Saturday (March 21). Read full story

