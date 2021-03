Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 11:40 Hits: 2

Former US President Donald Trump often publicly humiliated the Saudi leadership, benefiting neither America nor the Kingdom. His successor Joe Biden’s softer approach, based on mutual interests, will prove more salutary and enduring.

