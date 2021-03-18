Burmese Protesters Continue to Demand Democracy as Authorities Shoot to Kill in Sweeping Crackdown

Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 12:31 Hits: 0

Martial law has been declared in more parts of Burma as the military junta intensifies its crackdown following the February 1 coup. At least 217 protesters have been killed and over 2,000 have been arrested or detained since the coup began, according to one Burmese group. Protests are continuing across the country amid a crackdown on communications, in which much of Burma is under an internet blackout and independent newspapers have stopped publishing. Despite international criticism, the Burmese military is tightening its grip on power. People are continuing to protest even as they face the risk of arrest, police brutality and death, says Wai Hnin Pwint Thon, a Burmese human rights activist with Burma Campaign UK who is the daughter of longtime Burmese dissident Mya Aye. “Protesters keep coming out on the street calling for democracy and human rights because we don’t want to live under another military dictatorship.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/3/18/burma_violence_coup_crackdown