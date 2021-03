Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 01:56 Hits: 5

The United States has sentenced nationals from Russia and North Macedonia to prison for their roles in a transnational cybercrime operation that was responsible for the theft of $568 million worldwide, the U.S. Justice Department said on March 19.

