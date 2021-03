Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 07:10 Hits: 5

Ukrainian officials have imposed sanctions against exiled former President Viktor Yanukovych, ex-Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, and nearly two dozen other individuals active under the administration that fell when Yanukovych fled to Russia under pressure from street protests in 2014.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-sanctions-yanukovych-azarov/31160743.html