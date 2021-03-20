The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

US: Judge Rules Out Delaying George Floyd's Trial

Category: World Hits: 5

US: Judge Rules Out Delaying George Floyd's Trial

Minneapolis Judge Peter Cahill denied on Friday a request by the defense team of former officer Derek Chauvin to delay the date and change the trial's location.

RELATED:

Judge Adds New Charge Against George Floyd's Killer

The ruling comes after the city announced a 27 million settlement with George's Floyd family, which raised concerns about a biased trial. Hence, Chauvin's lawyers asked to push bach the date and move the trial to another city.

Three other former officers will face trial in August as they are charged with aiding and abetting. Today's ruling has been branded as a major blow to Chauvin's defense. 

Cahill said that "a delay would do nothing to stem the problem of pretrial publicity" and "there's no place in Minnesota that hasn't been touched by that publicity."

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/US-Judge-Rules-Out-Delaying-George-Floyds-Trial-20210319-0027.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version