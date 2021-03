Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 07:56 Hits: 6

Turkey has pulled out of the world's first binding treaty to prevent and combat violence against women by presidential decree, in the latest victory for conservatives in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210320-turkey-quits-landmark-istanbul-convention-protecting-women-from-violence