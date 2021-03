Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 05:11 Hits: 5

KEPALA BATAS: It is unfair to accuse politicians who switch their parties to escape from problems and issues, says Datuk Shabudin Yahaya. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/20/tasek-gelugor-mp-unfair-to-cast-accusations-at-politicians-who-switch-parties